China meets when the Vice President of Taiwan visits the White House

BEIJING, China – China said on February 6 that it was “decidedly against” a White House meeting between US security officials and a senior Taiwanese politician and warned that it could damage US-China relations. (READ: Taiwan “already independent,” warns President China)

Elected Vice President William Lai was on a personal trip to the US this week, the Taiwanese media group CNA reported.

According to the CNA, Lai had a 70-minute meeting with U.S. National Security Council officials on Monday without giving details of what was discussed.

The White House meeting violently upset Beijing, which sees Taiwan as part of its territory waiting to be reunited, if necessary.

A spokeswoman for the Chinese State Department said Thursday that China “decidedly refuses” an official exchange between the United States and Taiwan.

Washington “is not intended to ensure that US leaders, government officials, and Congressmen have any form of contact with Lai,” said Hua Chunying at a regular press conference.

It urged the United States “not to send the wrong signals to the Taiwanese independence forces so as not to seriously damage Sino-US relations.”

The trip takes place weeks after Lai’s election, along with skeptical President of Beijing, Tsai Ing-wen, who won a second term as a landslide winner.

Tsai does not recognize Beijing’s view that Taiwan is part of “one China.”

Taiwan and the United States have no formal diplomatic ties, but Washington is Taipei’s main arms supplier.

Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry declined to comment, saying the visit was a “private trip.”

According to Taiwan’s United Daily News, Lai should attend a high-profile national prayer breakfast in Washington on Thursday.

The event has traditionally been attended by US President and President Donald Trump last year. – Rappler.com