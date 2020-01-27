Advertisement

By: Reuters |

Published: January 27, 2020 8:45:34 AM

Health authorities around the world are racing to prevent a pandemic after more than 2,000 people have been infected in China and 56 have died after contracting the virus. (ANP)

China is testing an HIV drug as a treatment for new coronavirus symptoms that is spreading rapidly, drug manufacturer AbbVie Inc. said on Sunday.

Chinese health authorities asked for the drug to help the government’s efforts to tackle the crisis, according to Adelle Infante, an AbbVie spokeswoman based in North Chicago, Illinois.

Aluvia, also known as Kaletra, is a combination of lopinavir and ritonavir.

In the Thursday’s published guide, the government said there was no effective antivirus medicine, but suggested taking two lopinavir / ritonavir pills and inhaling a dose of nebulised alpha interferon twice daily.

