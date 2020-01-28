China is racing against the clock to build virus hospitals

Advertisement

WUHAN, China – Hundreds of workers work around the clock at a field hospital that is racing in China to rebuild within a few days to treat a rapidly growing number of patients affected by a deadly virus.

The outline of a floor began to take shape and electrical switchboards were already on Monday, January 27, when AFP reporters visited the site of the facility, called “Fire God Mountain”, built in Wuhan, the central city where the corona virus first appeared .

It is one of two improvised hospitals that the Chinese authorities are rushing to build in the city of 11 million people within fourteen days to relieve medical facilities flooded with patients waiting for hours to go to doctors.

The work to build Fire God Mountain began on Friday and will be ready to receive patients on February 3, according to state media. The second, called “Thunder God Mountain”, is ready for use on February 5.

The construction workers all wore masks as instructed by the authorities for the entire population of the city, which has been closed since Thursday, January 23.

They are checked for fever when they arrive by bus and again during their breaks.

They worked around a forest of excavators and trucks and brought prefabricated material to the site on the southwestern side of the city.

“We have to work quickly to combat the epidemic,” an employee in his thirties who refused to give his name told AFP.

He said he worked 9 hours a day, “sometimes less, sometimes more. It depends on what they need.”

All employees mobilized

The 25,000 square meter hospital will have between 700 and 1,000 beds to treat patients with a pneumonia-like virus that killed 81 people – mostly in Wuhan – and infected more than 2,700 across the country.

The second facility will have 1,300 beds.

“We mobilized all employees in Wuhan to work in shifts to be able to build around the clock,” said Zhang Chongxi, general director of the road and bridge company at Wuhan Construction, through the official Xinhua news agency.

Chen Bingzhong, a former Ministry of Health official, said the facilities are needed because infectious diseases cannot be treated in general hospitals.

“Because the infectious power of this virus is too strong, it will infect other patients, including medical personnel,” Chen told AFP.

“Let’s go Wuhan”

China has experience building hospitals in record time in times of crisis.

In 2003, it built a facility in Beijing within a week to treat patients during the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) epidemic.

Authorities have used this as a model for the new facilities for patients who are sick with the new virus, which shares genetic similarities with SARS.

Prime Minister Li Keqiang visited one of the construction sites on Monday during his first trip to Wuhan since the outbreak of the health crisis – a sign of growing concern among leaders in Beijing.

“Quick doesn’t mean quality,” Li, who was wearing a mask, told the workers, according to videos from his visit.

“Fire God Mountain” is being built next to a residential building.

A road outside the construction site is used to park dozens of trucks and construction vehicles. The new battle cry of the city – “Let’s go Wuhan!” – was written on a banner opposite a truck.

Bulldozers plunged the earth, electricians installed 5G antennas, and workers began to bury tubes.

“We are happy to help in this situation. Our work will end in 3 days,” an employee with the title Singing told AFP and said he was not afraid of the virus.

“Not at all. There are no sick people (on the construction site), they are all in the hospital.” – Rappler.com

