Corona virus live updates: The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in mainland China was 636 at the end of Thursday, up 73 from the previous day, the country’s national health commission said on Friday.

Of the total increase in toll fees, the central province of Hubei – epicenter of the outbreak – reported 69 deaths, including 64 in the provincial capital Wuhan.

Here are the latest updates to the deadly corona virus:

Oli instructs the authorities to bring Nepalis back from China

Nepalese Prime Minister K.P. According to a media report, Sharma Oli has instructed authorities to bring Nepalis back from China who have been stranded during the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak.

At least 180 Nepalese nationals, mostly students, have applied to the Chinese embassy for immediate evacuation from China, where the virus killed 636 people, the Himalayan Times said Thursday in the report.

China’s Xi tells Trump that Beijing will defeat the corona virus while the doctor’s death triggers an outcry

Chinese President Xi Jinping assured US President Donald Trump on Friday that China is doing everything it can to stem a new corona virus that has killed nearly 640 people, including a doctor who raised the alarm just to be threatened by the police ,

China began to deliver results and was confident that it would be able to defeat the epidemic without a long-term impact on economic development, Xi told his US counterpart on a phone call.

Japan finds 41 more cases on the ship

Japan reported 41 new cases of a virus on a cruise ship that was quarantined in Yokohama port on Friday, while the number of fatalities in mainland China rose to 636, including a doctor who warned the communist country’s authorities of an early warning the disease was in danger.

Coronavirus claims the world’s largest auto plant

The world’s most productive auto plant fell silent on Friday when South Korea’s Hyundai shut down operations in its huge Ulsan complex, which was hit by the outbreak of the corona virus that paralyzed China’s industrial production.

The five-plant network can produce 1.4 million vehicles annually at a coastal location, making it easier to import components and export cars worldwide.

Australia has to quarantine coronavirus evacuees in the outback camp

Australia has confirmed that it is preparing a former raw materials industry labor camp in the outback to quarantine evacuees from coronavirus-infected Wuhan.

Australia will “use a mining facility in the Northern Territory near Darwin and we are working with the local community and others on the implementation of these agreements,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters Friday.

