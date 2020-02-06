China cuts US $ 75 billion in tariffs on US goods under the first trade agreement

Advertisement

President Donald Trump greets Chinese Vice Premier Liu He after signing the first phase of the US-China trade agreement in the White House's east room on January 15, 2020. (Kevin Lamarque / Reuters)

China announced on Thursday that it would cut existing US $ 75 billion customs duties in half under President Trump’s Phase 1 trade agreement signed last month.

According to the Chinese Treasury, tariffs in September for some U.S. goods will be reduced from 10 to 5 percent and for other goods from 5 to 2.5 percent.

“China hopes that both sides can follow the agreement’s agreements and make efforts to implement relevant parts of the agreement, strengthen market confidence, promote bilateral relations and promote global economic growth,” the Chinese State Council’s Customs Commission said in a statement ,

The cuts that China hopes will “drive the healthy and stable development of China-United States. Trade “will enter into force on February 14, the day the United States has agreed to halve tariffs on Chinese goods worth approximately $ 120 billion from 15 percent to 7.5 percent.

China agreed to resume trade talks with the Trump administration in August, prompting the US to postpone additional tariffs on Chinese products worth hundreds of billions of dollars. The United States currently has high tariffs on Chinese imports worth $ 250 billion.

The government hopes that the preliminary trade agreement, which includes China’s pledge to buy around $ 200 billion in goods in two years, will mark the end of the trade battle that is ruining the relationship between the two countries and the global economy have the past two years. The agreement also affects the way China deals with intellectual property rights and forced technology transfer.

China’s new tariff cuts come because critics fear that the world’s second largest economy will not be able to stick to the deal, especially as the outbreak of the coronavirus has spread across the country and has brought the Chinese economy to its knees. The disease killed at least 565 people and made more than 28,000 sick.