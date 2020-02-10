Advertisement

The economy faces the double problem of rising unemployment and falling consumption, but the government continues to reject it.

Chidambaram opened the debate on the Union budget for 2020-21 in Rajya Sabha, saying that more money should be put in the hands of people and that young tax officials should not be given “extraordinary powers” to trigger “tax terrorism”.

He offered Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman the same advice that Modi had given as BJP prime candidate in November 2013.

Advertisement

On November 2, 2013, a very respected political leader said and I quote: “The economy is in trouble. The youth want jobs. Spend more time on the economy, not on trifles. Please focus on the job. Very Wise advice. I can’t do anything better than reading this advice to the finance minister, “he stated.

According to him, the economy has faced structural problems, but the government continues to believe that they are cyclical in nature.

Arvind Subramanian, chief economic advisor to the Modi government for four years, said the economy was in intensive care. But “I would say the patient was kept away from the intensive care unit and incompetent doctors are looking at the patient,” said Chidambaram.

“It is dangerous to let a patient out of the intensive care unit and be seen by incompetent doctors. What is it when you stand around singing the slogan ‘Sab ka Saath, Sab ka Vishwas’,” he said.

According to Chidambaram, the BJP government has been refused, refuses to acknowledge its mistakes, has an “outdated” predisposition to protectionism and a strong rupee, and is against bilateral and multilateral trade agreements.

“We have an economy that is dangerously close to collapse. It has to be looked after by very competent doctors. In recent years we have found that doctors are not so competent,” he said.

“We live in rejection and ignore two big elephants in the room – rising unemployment and a decline in consumption. Unemployment is rising, consumption is falling, the Indian economy is becoming poorer and not richer,” he said.

Chidambaram described the demonettization of old 500 and 1000 rupee notes as well as the accelerated introduction of a “defective” tax on goods and services (GST) with wrong design, wrong sentences, structures and procedures and an unprepared system as “monumental mistakes” which the economy ruined.

“Because of its refusal to admit mistakes because it is rejected, because of its disposition, the government either does not know or, if it knows, is unwilling to make it clear that this is the state of the economy,” he said.

Given the unprecedented six consecutive quarters of declining growth, the economy is facing demand pushes and lack of investment, he said.

“If we point out the government’s mistake, the government must be open to discussion, and if it is a mistake, admit it.”

“It lives in denial. It just doesn’t accept that the state of the economy is extremely bad,” said Chidambaram as he chose the government’s own statistics to drive the point home.

While GDP fell to an 11-year low of 4.5 percent from July to September 2019, agriculture only grows by 2 percent, while consumer price inflation rose from 1.9 percent in January 2019 to 7.4 percent from 11 months ,

Food inflation is also at 12.2 percent. Bank lending is increasing by 8 percent, while non-food lending is increasing by 7 to 8 percent and lending to industry is only increasing by 2.7 percent.

Loans for agriculture fell from 18.3 percent to 5.3 percent, and for MSMEs from 6.7 percent to 1.6 percent.

“Who are your doctors? I want to know,” he said, adding that the government regards Congress as inviolable and does not think about the rest of the opposition and therefore does not consult them.

Chidambaram argued that the Modi government did not put money in the hands of people, but “money in the hands of 200 companies” to lower corporate tax.

Ruling ex-RBI governors Raghuram Rajan and Urjit Patel, ex-CEA Arvind Subramanian and ex-NITI Aayog vice president Arvind Panagariya on the grounds that any competent doctor the Modi government has ever found has left the country as people who quit during the BJP rule.

“There is fear and insecurity in the country,” he added. Chidambaram also attacked Sitharaman for reading a 160-minute speech without speaking about the state of the economy and its management.

“I have a question of what the finance minister was trying to say. If you need 160 minutes to read the speech and there are only a few pages left, what is the story, what is the story you are trying to say.

“You live in echo chambers. You want to hear your own voice,” he said.

Chidambaram said the overall industry index grew by only 0.6 percent, with each major industry either close to zero or in the negative zone.

Thermal power plants are in operation at only 55 percent of capacity, since the factories are either closed or close to closing, he added.

“It gives you a good picture of the economic situation. You don’t need an MRI,” he said.

“You have been in management for six years. How long can you blame previous managers,” he added.

Chidambaram also said the government buried unfavorable reports such as the labor survey, which brought unemployment to a 45-year high of 6.1 percent in late 2017/18. Like the one who spoke of a decline in consumer spending to 3.7 percent between 2011-12 and 2017-18, he noted.

He drilled holes in household numbers and said the 2019-20 budget predicted nominal GDP growth of 12 percent, but ended at only 8.5 percent. The budget deficit was supposed to drop to 3.3 percent of GDP, but ended at 3.8 percent. The next budget year it should be 3.5 percent, he added.

The targeted sales deficit was 2.3 percent as of March 31, 2020, but was 2.4 percent, and it would increase to 2.8 percent next year, he said.

He added that investments in the next fiscal year would decrease from 1.4 percent in the current fiscal year to 0.7 percent.

Net tax revenue for the current fiscal year was 16.49 Lakh Crore, but only 9 Lakh Crore was collected in the first nine months through December 2019, and you want us to believe that it will increase to 15 Lakh Crore by March 2020 become. he said.

Similarly, spending was set at 27.86 lakh crore in 2019-2020, but only 11.78 lakh crore was spent from April to December, and an increase to 27 lakh crore is forecast by March.

“They have no money to spend … and these are masked by numbers,” he said, adding that “numbers are not simply acceptable or credible.”

Chidambaram also said the government faces a deficit in all forms of taxes – £ 1.56 on corporate taxes, £ 10,000 on income taxes, £ 30,000 on customs duties, £ 52,000 on excise duties and £ 51,000 on GST.

This is despite “the extraordinary powers” and “all kinds of powers” granted to tax officials at lower levels, he said.

He read out a list of leaders under whom the allocation fell – food grants, agriculture, PM-Kisan, rural roads, lunches, ICDS (Integrated Child Development Services), skills development, Ayushman Bharat, rural development, and MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act).

States are also “cheated” because they are only given £ 6.56 lakh crore instead of the promised £ 8.09 lakh crore, he said.

Subjects. (TagsToTranslate) Chidambaram