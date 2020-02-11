Advertisement

NEW DELHI :

The Union Department of Animal Welfare has clarified that chicken can be classified as safe, as no report has yet confirmed its involvement in the coronavirus outbreak that killed over 900 people in China.

Livestock commissioner Praveen Malik said in a letter to Vijay Sardana, a consultant to the Poultry Federation of India, on Monday that poultry is not involved in any worldwide transmission of nCov 2019 to humans.

In response to an email from Sardana to clarify the question of the consumption of animal products in relation to the new coronavirus 2019 (2019 nCoV), Malik said: “In this context, it should be made clear that 2019 nCoV appears to be the predominant mode of transmission according to the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) to be human to human, although 2019 nCoV may not have had an animal source that needs further investigation. “

Advertisement

“No report worldwide has found poultry to be involved in the transmission of nCov 2019 to humans,” he added.

The letter also mentioned that similar past viral outbreaks of coronavirus (SARS 2002-03, MERS 2012-13) or corona-associated colds had no poultry and poultry product involvement worldwide.

“Therefore, given the current level of 2019 nCoV, poultry and poultry products can be considered safe to eat. However, the general principles of hygiene can be followed as suggested by the World Health Organization (WHO) or the OIE.

This story was published from a news agency feed with no changes to the text. Only the heading has been changed.

subjects