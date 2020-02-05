Chicago P.D .: Paul Adelstein to replace [Spoiler] in season 7

Advertisement

Chicago P.D. takes away and now Chicago P.D. gives.

Vail Paul Adelstein of Jail Break will be a recurring member of interim superintendent Jason Crawford in the upcoming seventh season of the procedure set by Windy Metropolis. It fills the void left by John C. McGinley’s Brian Kelton, who was murdered in the season six finale.

Adelstein’s arrival also follows the departure of permanent member Jon Seda, who appeared regularly in the sixth season of P.D. as Detective Antonio Dawson in the last series.

Advertisement

Adelstein’s countless TV credits include Jail Break, NBC’s unique sitcom I Really Feel Dangerous, Bravo’s divorce and fraud information, and ABC’s Shondaland drama Scandal and Personal Follow.

Chicago-born Adelstein, who teased his new appearance on social media late Tuesday (see below), will be featured for the first time in Season 7 of P.D. on September 25. be visible.