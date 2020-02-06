Advertisement

Warning: the next one includes spoilers for Wednesdays Chicago P.D.

Burgess’s pregnancy took a tragic turn on Wednesday in Chicago when she misplaced the child after a brutal beatings by a ringleader.

After monitoring one of the underage victims in a motel, Burgess was referred to as a substitute – but the woman’s screams forced the police to hurry earlier when the assistant arrived. The suspect then attacked Burgess, beating, throwing and beating her until she shot him. Burgess was able to save the woman who was in the bathtub under water. This is where Upton spotted a bloody burgess clinging to her stomach. When Ruzek arrived at the scene, he shoved his pregnant ex out of the tub as she cried in his arms. In the hospital, however, Burgess had a stone face and stared blankly out of the window when the doctor informed her that the child had been transferred. She didn’t even respond when Ruzek sat next to her on the mattress to comfort her.

Below, Star Marina Squerciati talks about filming the tough fight sequence and gives a preview of how Burgess’ emotional shutdown with Ruzek will lead to a method of “violence of emotions”.

TVLINE | How did you feel when you received the script and found that she was going to lose the child?

I was devastated and alternatively excited because I assumed it was so well written and there are so many issues to play with this fantastic script that Gwen [Sigan] wrote. I was always enthusiastic about ordering an actress. It’s pretty horrible for Burgess.

TVLINE | Could you see a situation where she could have balanced a household if she had done this modern model of parenting with Ruzek and her job at the same time?

Sure, I think they could have killed it as co-parents. I really feel like they went over the wringer. They were in a relationship, out of a relationship, they were engaged, they were engaged, and yet they are pleasant and have this beautiful relationship again. If someone could do it, they could have it, which somehow makes it an additional tragedy.

TVLINE | It always felt like Burgess was arguing about what she would do, while remaining an energetic half of the intelligentsia and not sacrificing her job.

Yeah, I think that’s a fight every girl has, isn’t it? How can I do that without giving up my job, which I really like, even if I had a child? It has the added factor that you have to hurt yourself, and how can you make that up when you have a baby? I dont know. That was one thing I hadn’t unpacked.

TVLINE | I watched half of the end again, but couldn’t bring myself to look at the fight scene again because it was so brutal. How was the know-how when photographing this scene in the toilet and in the bathtub?

It was one of the longest fight scenes we’ve ever had. Usually you shoot directionally in a scene. You make one big aspect, then you definitely get closer, then you definitely turn the cameras around and then you make the other big aspect and then closer. This is the primary rudimentary method of putting it. The problem was that after you got wet, you may not get wet. So the water added this loop-shaped component, so we had to shoot one method down to the water, shoot down the various means up to the water, and then shoot the water down. … It was extremely violent and terrible to shoot properly and with great effort, and everyone works, everyone wipes water and changes my clothes and my make-up. It is a real testimony to the crew that we were ready to do it properly and that it worked properly.

TVLINE | How much battle choreography did you get to do?

Oh, that’s all, except when we stand at the door and he hits me and throws me to the floor. That is the only factor that you have not left to me. So everything else is me.

TVLINE | It must have been a pretty busy day for you.

It was. Generally, Tracy [Spiridakos] and I switch bruises after battle scenes. [Laughs] We all squeeze like a summer fruit and we say, “Can you beat this? Mine is the measure of Texas.” “Actually mine is the measure of California. “

TVLINE | The scene where she is in the bathtub and where she starts to cry when Ruzek is available and takes it in is so effective. What was the course you just received from both the script and the director for that second?

In the script he was supposed to go back to the bathtub with me and sit with me until the assist arrived, and Paddy [John Flueger] said, “No. I can’t try that. I have to choose you and take you to the hospital. “For that to be one thing, we had to talk to the author and make sure she agreed. She had written this beautiful scene and we wanted to respect it. But finally she agreed that he would pick me out and take away what Paddy would do as a person and what Ruzek would do as a person. It was a dance. Everyone worked really hard to get it to work.

TVLINE | How is Burgess dealing with the upcoming trauma?

Unkind. [Laughing]

TVLINE | What mindset is she in the next episode?

We’re going to have a couple of scenes with Voight and Adam, and what she tells them is that she has to be alone for a while in different ways. It’s fascinating how she talks to Voight. It opens up to Voight more than Adam, because I think opening as much as Adam is doing could be too painful.

TVLINE | I hoped the proven fact that she didn’t push him away when he sat on the mattress signaled that she was letting him be there for her.

Yes, maybe someday. [Laughing]

TVLINE | Does this unfortunate expertise change your attitude towards your job and your private life?

Yes. How could it not be right? I believe that the present continues to explore which methods affect it, even if it is now appropriate. I think it’s pretty much isolated from everyone.

TVLINE | Does she go to a dark place? Do we have to be afraid?

I dont know. Maybe more ruthless than dark.

TVLINE | Does half of her really feel guilty of what happened?

Yes sure. That will appear in two episodes, as it is correct, and it is a kind of emotional force with Ruzek.

TVLINE | One of the good components of this episode were the Platt and Burgess scenes. Would Platt be someone Burgess will depend on in the upcoming episodes?

I think Burgess will switch off and Platt will certainly try and get them to try. The people who love her see what happens and they try to throw her lifeline and she just doesn’t accept it.

TVLINE | And what message would you give to these “Burzek” followers who only stay season after season?

Hope is not lost.