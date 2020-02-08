Chicago Med Double Exit - What Happens Alongside Connor and Ava?

Advertisement

TVLine hits rewind at the biggest finale of the TV season “What Happens Next?” And then invite you to predict the cliffhanger results.

Two of Chicago Med’s documents are out of print – but how will the characters say goodbye to the hospital? As previously reported, Colin Donnell (aka Dr. Connor Rhodes) and Norma Kuhling (Dr. Ava Bekker) will not be returning as regular guests for season five this fall. However, the storylines of the previous Coulds final, in which the relationship between the two curlers of the previous pair reached a brand new low, are still open.

After learning that his father Cornelius had died from an overdose of artificial insulin, Connor began to suspect that his ex-Ava was responsible, although he didn’t blame her at all. Ava, however, was on a completely different wavelength and tried to get back together with her boyfriend. Without Cornelius there was nothing to protect her, she was famous. Connor did not respond very nicely to this feeling and exclaimed that their romance was complete.

“You ungrateful fool. Red in light, ”replied an offended Ava before leaving. And that was the (very abrupt) end of the couple’s turbulent relationship.

How will the medical drama clarify the absence of Connor and Ava the following season? Do we have to assume the worst about Ava? Or will she and Connor find a shocking ending?

Take another look at the finale below and vote what will happen after Connor and Ava!

