Chhappak scriptwriter Atika Chohan is working on her next film, which is an Indo-Pak war story.

The author said the project is in the development phase. “I am writing an Indo-Pak war film. It will take a long time to be written in the development phase and then it will go into production.

“It’s an interesting project. We’ll be doing a lot of research. It’s very tiring,” Atika told PTI on the sidelines of a Screenwriters Association (SWA) event on Saturday night.

The author is also waiting for the release of her next two projects – Netflix film Guilty with Kiara Advani and Agra, directed by Kanu Behl. “Guilty,” directed by Ruchi Narain, is a feminist film, Atika said.

“It is a fictional report about #MeToo movement and rape. It is a general comment that is not specific to a case,” she added. The film said the film was ready to go about Agra.

