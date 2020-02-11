Cherry Creek Boutique Southern Roots closes this month

Advertisement

DENVER – Cherry Creek swaps one boutique for another.

Southern Roots Boutique closes 2827 E. 3rd Ave. At the end of this month, citing the increase in property taxes, said co-owner Karlin Giltner.

Giltner’s daughter Kaitlyn Heinz opened the women’s and children’s boutique in Broomfield at FlatIron Crossing in 2016. The store moved to Cherry Creek about 1 1/2 years ago.

Advertisement

While the Cherry Creek business is not yet rented, Giltner said the owner has another tenant who is interested in the 1,365 square foot space.

Owner Jerry Wrench and Wrench & Associates said a Massachusetts-based women’s boutique was interested in renting out the space. He said a lease was drawn up on Monday but had not yet been signed.

When Southern Roots first opened in Cherry Creek, the business paid around $ 7,100 a month in rent. You are now paying around $ 8,000 and, according to Giltner, it will soon rise to $ 8,300. The boutique signed a triple net lease agreement in which tenants not only pay the rent but also the property-related costs such as property taxes and maintenance costs.

Read more at BusinessDen.com.

Alert me

,