Cher is photographed by Mert and Marcus for the DSquared2 S / S20 campaign

Photography via Eric McCandless / Getty

Expensive was announced as the face of the DSquared2 S / S20 campaign

Expensive is the new face of the S / S20 campaign for the global brand DSquared2. In the photos, the septuagenarian is dressed from head to toe in the brand, in particular a sweater with bare shoulders with the word “ICON” – the theme of the campaign – stamped on the chest and denim jeans. “Dear is beyond an icon, it is a cultural phenomenon,” said Dean and Dan Caten on the DSquared2 website. “Everyone knows her for her exaggerated glamor. For the campaign, we wanted it with just jeans and a sweatshirt, giving space to its interior light that does not need shine. The black and white images were taken by photography legends Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott. With campaign videos now airing on giant Time Square billboards, Cher went to Twitter earlier this week to tease fans before the announcement. “Will I be on time?” She tweeted.

Exterior in partnership with Serena Williams

Photograph courtesy of Away

Lifestyle and travel brand Away has teamed up with tennis legend Serena Williams for their latest collaboration. What will be a multi-year partnership begins with an exclusive collection of luggage and travel accessories, jointly designed by Away and Williams herself. Among the collection are the classic polycarbonate suitcases, as well as the soft sides, the nylon suitcases from the Away Expandable range, all with a bright red exterior and a multicolored camouflage print interior. The first limited edition range of the collection is available now on awaytravel.com and in Away stores. “Serena defines today’s modern traveler, and her dynamic and multifaceted lifestyle perfectly reflects the essence of our brand and what Away stands for,” said Jen Rubio, co-founder and brand director of Away. “Serena’s unique perspective on travel, combined with her natural sense of design, has made her a valued partner for us. With this collaboration, we are eager to give people a window on this side of Serena, to shed light on the habits, rituals and travel experiences that shape who she is. In addition to releasing travel articles, Williams will star in Here magazine, the brand’s in-house publication.

Lululemon and Robert Geller launched a spring collection

This month, Lululemon and world-renowned designer Robert Geller will release their second limited edition capsule. Last summer, the duo collaborated on a men’s collection, but this time the line will also see pieces for women. Named “A Moment to Reflect”, which is a beautiful piece from the first collection called “Take the Moment”, the clothes adapt to the season which probably requires the greatest versatility of wardrobe: spring. In addition to the essentials – T-shirts, shorts and pants – the new collection also includes a 3-in-1 waterproof parka, a reversible jacket and a three-piece travel suit to create effortless transitions in an active urban lifestyle.

Sustainable fashion movement arrives at Bayview Village

From today until February 21, Bayview Village will host a Dust of Gods pop-up. Dust of Gods upcycles preferred clothing made from personalized and one-of-a-kind portable art pieces. Aside from the prepared luxury items available in the pop-up, customers who spend $ 1,000 in a single day can bring an item of their choice to “dust off” on the spot, from jackets and shirts to pants and bags. After a consultation, the part will be available for pickup seven to 10 days later. This internationally recognized fashion movement is led by Toronto architect Antonio Tadrissi, whose talent and visions have been recognized worldwide by clients ranging from Drake to Wanda Group China.

Michael Kors unveiled an exclusive partnership and capsule collection with the 007 film franchise

Photo courtesy of Michael Kors

To celebrate the 25th James Bond film No Time to Die, Michael Kors has announced that he will be releasing a three-piece limited edition capsule collection. “Jet set glamor, sophistication, speed, energy – these are all words that come to mind when you think of the world of James Bond,” designer Michael Kors said in a press release. “They are also at the heart of our brand DNA. This collaboration was truly the perfect union of fashion and cinema. The Bancroft satchel from the Michael Kors Collection is transformed into a Bond Bancroft satchel for this collection, with the addition of a polished plate MKC x 007 on the inner lining. It’s the same satchel seen on Miss Moneypenny in the film, which is played by Naomie Harris. The collection is completed by Bond Carryall and Bond Duffel, both equipped with an exclusive leather luggage tag MKC x 007. The collection will be available at the end of March in Michael Kors stores worldwide, on MichaelKors. ca and on 007Store.com. No Time to Die will hit theaters in April.

