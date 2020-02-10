Check out Toy Story 3, modeled with real toys in stop motion animation

Advertisement

Toy Story 3 made an impact on everyone who saw it at the 2010 premiere, especially brothers Morgan and Mason McGrew. The two were so moved that they recreated the entire Pixar film with real toys in their own stop-motion animation. It is a reflection of Toy Story 3 and it only took eight years (!) To get the duo done.

Last month, the McGrew brothers uploaded a one-hour and 40-minute film called Toy Story 3 IRL to YouTube. It’s a shot-for-shot replica of Pixar’s original cartoon. Only they have done everything in their power: plastic toys, construction paper, iPhones and an infinite imagination. What makes the whole thing from impressive to downright remarkable is the fact that Morgan and Mason McGrew were only 15 and 12 when they started working on the project.

“Once we saw Toy Story 3, it became our favorite film and it will be forever,” Mason McGrew told BuzzFeed. “We have always been (so) big fans of Pixar and the Toy Story series that we finally decided to pay tribute to the studio and film we love so much.”

The brothers quickly learned that it takes a lot of patience to create stop motion animations – a 6-second clip can contain about 25 video elements – especially when creating a feature film. Obviously they settled in in the long run. Best of all, the naysayers can’t doubt the duo as they follow their real-time progress on Facebook with a behind-the-scenes look at how their friends and family represented Andy and Company, whose decorations were designed by hand, and the first footage of title sequences (including Disney’s legendary castle opening).

“Overall, the hardest thing about this film was staying disciplined,” Mason told BuzzFeed. “It was very important to us that we finish what we started as children.”

Fortunately, Disney gave the brothers the go-ahead to upload the stop motion film. Since its publication on YouTube on January 25, it has triggered two and a half million hits. So grab your cowboy hat, put on your boots and join them on their handmade adventure by watching Toy Story 3 IRL below.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YfduDq5gLnE (/ embed)