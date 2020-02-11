Check out Selena Gomez's new Super Curly hairstyle

Advertisement

Allow Selena Gomez to officially present her new look for 2020. The singer released a selfie of herself with super curly praise, complete with bangs and caramel highlights. No labeling was required; The photo that shows her big hair transformation has received over 4.9 million likes. Because wow, look at her now:

Gomez was seen for the first time with the curly hair on the set of her music video. At that time it was unclear whether it was just a search for the shoot or something more permanent.

Gomez has been experimenting more with her glamor lately – especially with her hair and makeup. She flirted with pony during her rare press tour and put on a curtain at a point she brought with her last week. After the announcement of her rare beauty line, she also wore lighter lip colors. She showed off a berry color from the line during her announcement video and was then in a coral lip on a red carpet last week.

Tibrina HobsonGetty Images

Gomez spoke about the ethos of her beauty brand and how she doesn’t believe that people should be pressured to adapt to a particular IG-based look. “I wanted to create a brand you were comfortable with,” said Gomez, citing the expectation that some people would feel like they looked certain or use certain products to get an “in” look to achieve.

“I want girls and boys, as well as men and women, to feel comfortable,” she continued. “It’s (Rare Beauty) to have fun, it’s very special. We shouldn’t look like everyone else, we should look like ourselves.”

Alyssa Bailey

News and strategy editor

Alyssa Bailey is the news and strategy editor at ELLE.com, where she oversees the coverage of celebrities and royals (especially Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton).