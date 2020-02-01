Charmed Season 2 Episode 11 Summary: Dance like nobody's witches

Advertisement

This Fascinated Overview contains spoilers.

Enchanted Episode 2 Episode 11

Fascinated continues his series, suddenly doing too much and never enough. This week’s episode gives a face to the hidden enemies behind Darkish Harry – the shady girl and her individuals to whom I will probably refer because the dangerous boys are making additional discoveries. Still, it doesn’t actually raise bets.

At the height of the season, Fascinated had a bit of an identity disaster because the sequence removed the (admittedly few) problems that actually linked it to the one-off. The E-Book of Shadows was turned into mud and the Charmed Ones shifted their powers. After a series of episodes of deciphering the elders’ e-book (identical power, tbh), they were lucky enough to discover black amber that restored their powers. It also seems to have the flexibility to convey the useless again. Last week, the Dangerous Guys got a vial of the substance that they used to resuscitate an unusable laboratory animal. This week they have brought it to a completely “different stage”.

Advertisement

Maggie and Jordan are on a mission in New Orleans after a result in the Dangerous Guys. They are in a membership, the place where they meet the girls Mel and Ray, the last week, which is identical to the amber ampoule. Jordan stupidly eats a portion of the magical sweetness she affords, and when a shaman performs a resurrection ritual on stage, he and everyone else in membership become more relentless as their vitality fades. Maggie and her sisters end the ritual and reveal that the candy is a cocktail of darklighter toxin and black amber. This looks like an intricate way to bring someone back to life.

At the beginning of the season, the Charmed Ones and Abigael found a warehouse in which a number of alpha magic creatures were kept in pods. When Macy was taken away by Darkish Harry, he admitted that he was “gathering energy” and serving another person. Rays (Mels and Maggie’s father) buyers bought magical relics from him, which they usually recognized (and used) the black amber he gave them to save his life. The Charmed Ones suspected the Dangerous Guys were behind Darkish Harry, and all tracks, anyway, wait … there is extra! I will go into this again.

Learn Extra: Charmed Season Three Confirmed

Last week I talked about Macy and Julian and the way the present would not go there, and I seemed unsuitable because they went straight to Julian’s bedroom (after they were happy about their father and mother falling down). – hot) . The next morning, Macy awkwardly meets Julian’s Aunt Vivian (who, unfortunately, is not the only true Aunt Viv), and she or he does not waste time doing this factor that wealthy people make with non-rich people who strive to be wealthy To court young people. When Macy asks Julian to borrow laboratory equipment, Aunt Vivian (the third) takes her hostage until Macy breaks up with Julian. Basic wealthy individuals shit.

0 “width: 100%; peak: 100%; place: absolute; left: 0px; high: 0px; overflow: hidden” frameborder = “0” kind = “textinhalt / html” src = “https: // dailymotion. Com / embed / playlist / x64kq2? autoplay = 1 & mute = 1 “width =” 100% “peak =” 100% “enable =” autoplay “allowfullscreen =” “>

Macy is determined to use the laboratory equipment since Harry suffers from a fatal demon disease and Macy does not believe in Abigael’s prediction or needs to use the antidote. Which is understandable, although Abbie may have killed him a dozen times, obviously she makes no attempt to kill him. But when Macy and Mel leave to help Maggie with the resurrection, Abbie manages the antidote anyway. Abigael has both real feelings for Harry and wants to earn his affection OR she has to earn his faith so that she can make the most of his relationship with the Charmed Ones. I assume both approaches, it is dedicated to its continued existence, so good for him.

Unfortunately for Abbie, Harry still has emotions for Macy and Macy has emotions for him – technically? – she also has emotions for Julian. And Julian is sent to Vivian’s harassment to convince Macy to maintain her factor, and poor Harry catches her in a makeup make-up. Ouch. In the meantime, Maggie and Jordan are getting closer, especially now that he is atoning for his ancestors’ sins and engaging in magical things. Sorry to his girlfriend. Relationships are the only attention-grabbing factor in the present, so I enjoy the completely different dynamics that I’m playing, even if I might want something more … I don’t know … narrative impulse.

However, I have a concept. At the climax of the episode, we see a flashback of child Julian in a car along with his useless father and mother after an accident. The chases have almost unlimited money and the ability that comes with wealth, but they don’t have the ability to change the previous one or energy about life and death. You will still be able to afford to buy magical talismans and ingeo and to peel companies that have personal storage. You will actually be able to afford to hire one or more people to purchase the magical items mentioned and check them out … Follow me? I think Julian, Vivian, or any of them are the specific people behind the dangerous people. My money is with Vivian since Darkish has hinted at Harry that his grip was not a person and JuJu feels completely too serious, although that could possibly be the problem.

The only motive for introducing Vivian at this level is that she is antagonistic, and while C * ckblocking JuJu actually qualifies, she seems to have more to offer than managing her nephew’s love life in micromanagement. Having a powerful girl who is hugely dangerous is a role model for this gift, and since the authors often call Abigael, the overlord, an authentic and formidable threat, I have to imagine that they are looking for their bad guy somewhere else.

I want the authors to present me one thing, something that I can take a hard stance about. In the meantime, I don’t have strong emotions regarding the level of action or possible consequences. I have preferences and problems that I want to see, like Harry, who is re-integrating with his darklighter, and Kat, who comes back and keeps living strangely with Mel. However, it could at most irritate me that these problems do not occur, and I am at most slightly happy that they have occurred. I’ve invested too much time to be happy with a season that ends with a “huh, okay”. I like to hate what happens afterwards as to completely detach myself from it.

Here you will find all information and reviews about Charmed Season 2.