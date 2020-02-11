Charly Caruso set for new concert with XFL

Advertisement

The XFL started their first weekend and the ratings so far have not been bad. It seems that people are ready for spring soccer.

WWE and XFL are kept separate. There is even a lawsuit for that. Some WWE personalities have taken on part-time jobs in the new football league.

Jonathan Coachman and Alyse Zwick hosted an XFL kickoff show that ran on the XFL social media platforms. Now it looks like Charly Caruso is also working with XFL.

Charly Caruso was ready for her first episode of The XFL Showcase in a short video that was uploaded to her Instagram story. She flew red-eyed from California to Stamford, where the XFL headquarters are located.

She works for ESPN as Charly Arnolt, not her WWE name Caruso. It will be interesting to see what her last name is when she hosts The XFL Showcase.

