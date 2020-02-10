Advertisement

The former head of a charity was jailed for five years after admitting to defrauding a disabled worker pension scheme and using the money to buy houses in England and France.

71-year-old Patrick McLarry received over £ 250,000 from the Yateley Industries pension scheme for the disabled, buying houses for himself and his wife, and paying a debt on a lease.

The charity was so badly affected by the sophisticated fraud that it occurred within a few days of its closure, leaving service users and employees traumatized.

Advertisement

Judge Andrew Barnett sentenced him at Winchester Crown Court and described the fraud as “appalling dishonesty and breach of trust”. He said: “You deliberately and in a very calculative way milked the fund with a considerable amount of money that was spent on your own and your wife’s needs.”

Charity CEO Linda Matthews said in a statement to the court that the pension fund was facing “significant difficulties” due to the stolen funds, causing “immense stress and anxiety” for the charity’s employees and users.

She added: “The charity was in such critical condition that it was days before a possible closure.”

Prosecutor Alex Stein said McLarry had committed the fraud by founding a new pension fund management company, one of only two directors that had a habit of stamping decisions.

He also founded a third company that used the antiques trade to send the stolen money to France to buy two properties abroad before a fictitious loss arose to explain the lack of funds.

Stein said in court: “This was a complex, sophisticated fraud that has been perpetrated against vulnerable victims for several years. Mr. McLarry showed himself to be a pillar of the community, a legitimate businessman and a man with an MBE.

“It took a persistent and persistent investigation to uncover one of the most extensive pension scams that have been prosecuted to date.”

The Pensions Regulator’s Nicola Parish, who filed the indictment, said, “McLarry tried every trick in the book to hide his actions and waste the pensions of those for whom he was responsible, but we were able to uncover the truth and put him on trial.

“We will now work to confiscate McLarry’s assets so that as much money as possible can be returned to the rightful owners, who rightly rely on them to deliver their retired pensions.”

McLarry from the village of Bere Alston near Plymouth in Devon had also previously been convicted of not disclosing his bank statements to the investigators.

McLarry’s wife Sandra, 59, was initially charged with four times money laundering, but at an earlier hearing, the prosecutor said that she would no longer pursue the charges and did not provide any evidence. She was found not guilty.

Yateley Industries is based in Hampshire and has its own factory that trains and employs around 60 people with disabilities. The focus is on special packaging, including machine shrinking and packaging.