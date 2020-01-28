Advertisement

Nigeria’s business capital, Lagos, will ban commercial motorcycles in many parts of the city, citing overcrowding and security, authorities said.

In a move that could change the route for thousands of people and threaten hailed start-ups, the Lagos state government announced on Twitter that it would ban motorcycles, commonly known as okadas, from circulating in most Lagos because of what he described as their “chaos”. and disorder ”and“ frightening figures ”of fatal accidents.

Companies such as Max.ng, ORide and Gokada aim to capitalize on the congested roads of Lagos to expand their operations.

Advertisement

The ban cites a 2018 law banning okadas and small three-wheeled vehicles called kekes as of February 1. It would prohibit them from 40 bridges and overflights and from areas covering the business districts of Victoria Island and Lagos Island, Apapa, where the main port is located, and Ikeja, which houses the international airport.

Chinedu Azodoh, co-founder of Max.ng, hopes that the ban would not apply to them, as their bikes are above the size of the 200cc engine, specifically prohibited by law.

“From what we’ve seen today, we don’t think the ban affects our business,” said Azodoh.

But Gbenga Omotoso, Lagos’s Information and Strategy Commissioner, said the ban would affect all passenger carriers and that only courier companies would be exempt.

“They turned out to have become part of the problem they sought to solve,” he said of the commercial motorcycle companies.

Max.ng, which also operates in Kano, Ibadan and Akure in Nigeria, had an investment cycle last year that raised more than $ 5 million (£ 3.8 million).

The startup Gokada also raised $ 5 million last year for its operations in Lagos. Founder Fahim Saleh said that even if their bikes also exceeded 200 cc, he was unsure of the impact of the ban on them.

“It is disappointing,” he said, adding that they would seek to expand operations in the courier and logistics services. “We don’t know how it will be applied.”

ORide, which is part of OPay in which the Norwegian software company Opera Ltd has a stake, also offers transport motorcycles in Lagos. Reuters was unable to immediately reach the company for comment.

In June, Gokada told Reuters that there were around 8 million okada drivers operating across Nigeria.

.

Advertisement