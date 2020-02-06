Advertisement

Angry French winemakers have forced officials to withdraw their controversial plans to label some prestigious wines “Burgundy”.

Producers in the region saw red as regards the proposed changes where bottles can be identified as being from the region.

A committee of experts should meet on Thursday to vote on a map that would have prevented the vineyards of 64 communities, including those that make Chablis, from using the word “burgundy” on their labels.

The vote was postponed after meeting with a delegation of disgruntled producers who strictly protect the region’s traditions and reputation.

More than 400 wine producers from Burgundy traveled to Montreuil on the outskirts of Paris to attend the meeting of the National Institute for Origin and Quality (INAO).

A spokesman for the institute, a body of the Ministry of Agriculture, blamed an “expert group” for the contested proposal and insisted that the committee members never agreed to the new card.

The Bourgogne Wine Board (BIVB) welcomed the fact that the committee had seen a significant increase.

“In December they introduced us to this plan and told us that it was or nothing. Now they are on the pedals, ”said a BIVB representative. “The committee met local representatives and they promised that the communities would not be excluded.”

She said the board is still concerned about a proposal that all Beaujolais wines should earn the Burgundy seal.

Winegrowers refuse to allow a number of vineyards that produce Beaujolais – which traditionally have their own name and whose red wines are often dismissed as inferior, cheap and commercially – to acquire the coveted Burgundy label. The seal of approval means that producers can ask more for their wines.

“Some of the Beaujolais Cru can be called Burgundy, but we are concerned that they will all be included. An influx of new Burgundy labels would have economic consequences, ”added the BIVB representative.

INAO had been working on a new card after an earlier attempt to redraw it in 2014 was rejected by the State Council.

Burgundy has its own designation of origin (Appellation d’origine contrôlée, AOC), which applies to wine, cheese and other foods that come from a specific natural environment and have a distinctive taste under certain cultivation conditions and production methods.

The Burgundy AOC is an umbrella label that covers about a hundred smaller and more specific AOCs, including the white wine-producing region of Chablis. According to INAO, many of the renowned Chablis vineyards have given up the name Burgundy and prefer their own. Beaujolais, administratively part of Burgundy, is regarded in the winemaking process as individual enough to use its own name.

The redrawn map threatened communities near Dijon, the Côte-d’Or region, in which Crémant de Bourgogne, a high-quality sparkling wine, and Chablis are produced, the use of which is prohibited by the AOC for Burgundy. The area covers 7,000 hectares, of which 5,500 hectares are vineyards

While Burgundy claims to be the oldest wine region in France, relying on pre-Roman Celtic vines, the Bordeaux vineyards have a warmer climate and the quality of the wines made from a blend of two or more grapes is considered more important reliable. The unpredictable climate in Burgundy means that the quality of the wine, which is made only from Pinot Noir grapes for its most valuable red wines, varies.

Gilles Flutet, head of the Institute’s Territories and Borders Department, said ahead of Thursday’s meeting that decisions would only be “set in stone” after a public consultation, and insisted that all appeals be examined. He added that the zones at risk of being excluded from the Burgundian name are those like Chablis that they use “very little”.

The Burgundian union disagreed and said the institute is undermining the overall structure of the AOC. More than 6,000 people have signed a petition against the proposed card.

“We have to avoid merging two historically separate wine-growing areas, each with its own characteristics,” says a statement.

“We have to prevent this discrediting the AOC system. If a Beaujolais becomes a Burgundy, why should a Crémant de Bourgogne not become champagne? “