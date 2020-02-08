Champion veterans boost Ateneo Lady Eagles' title defense bid

Advertisement

Just when you thought they were gone, Kat Tolentino and Jho Maraguinot returned to play their last year in Ateneo

Published on February 8, 2020 at 12:01 p.m.

Updated February 8, 2020 at 2:04 p.m.

MANILA, Philippines – After an unexpected championship run, the Ateneo Lady Eagles are determined to defend their UAAP women’s volleyball title.

Kat Tolentino and Jho Maraguinot, who announced their early exit, decided to play their last year on a move that will surely add veteran and championship experience to their 82 season.

Maraguinot played a key role in Ateneo’s title fight in 2015 when the Lady Eagles overtook the season behind the national team’s Stalwarts Alyssa Valdez and Jia Morado.

But in 2018, Maraguinot, along with head coach Anusorn ‘Tai’ Bundit, who looked after the outdoor hitter during her career in Ateneo, announced her farewell to the Nest of the Lady Eagles.

Tolentino also proved to be an important cog in the championship team last year when they formed a triple tower troop with Bea de Leon and Maddie Madayag.

Together with the veterans Ponggay Gaston and Jules Samonte and the young talents of Faith Nisperos and Jaja Maraguinot, there are certainly no Ateneo Lady Eagles this season. – Rappler.com