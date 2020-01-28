Chadwick Boseman used the same charity scam as Keanu Reeves

Advertisement

The Hollywood charity that used the title of Keanu Reeves as a trick to promote expensive tickets without the details of the star also used the “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman to advertise the occasion.

However, when Boseman attended the opportunity for a friend, he left after knowing that he was receiving a prize.

Boseman was prominent in promotional supplies for the Black Charity initiative of Sunday’s Sunday Sunday and winning at the Beverly Hilton.

Advertisement

The non-profit organization, which aims to “eradicate poverty,” stated via social media that Boseman would participate and receive a prize, with Reeves.

On Monday, Reeves rep instructed us that the star knew nothing about the gala.

A representative for Boseman told us on Thursday: “The title and photo of Chadwick were used to promote this occasion without his permission. He attended the occasion as a favor to a good friend who is an advocate of [founder of charities] Dr. Gershom Sikaala. Boseman has no ties with the group. “

The representative added that when Boseman was informed on the spot that he could receive a prize, he made the choice to leave because he did not expect to be the main objective of the occasion and then considered it inappropriate to stay. “

Tickets value as much as $ 1,000.

Sikaala is a self-published writer who says in his bios that he studied at “The College of Cambridge in Zambia” and has a “Statesman Honorary Doctorate in Philosophy & Humanity from the United Graduates Faculty”, a web-based seminar.

He also says that he is a Goodwill Ambassador of the United Nations.

Gershom Sikaala places a photo of Chadwick Boseman, who seems to be studying his guide

He posted photos of Boseman on-line, along with an exhibition in which the star studies his guide “Recreation of choices”, with a quote from the actor. This week Sikaala has eliminated the photos. The charity named Boseman as a participant in a press launch on Thursday in which the opportunity was named “successful”, “supported by Celebrities, sports activities figures, Enterprise leaders and companies.”

A representative of Reeves asked us in advance: “He knew nothing about the occasion and has no ties with this group … they used his photo without permission.”

International Charity Initiative has said that these are “blatant lies and misinformation.”

Stockpiles for charity say the goal is to eradicate poverty using the Sikaala books and “lots of extra mindset-centered texts to vary their perception.”

The supplier state, “International Charity Initiatives [sic] is imaginative and forward-looking to present capital to individuals who want it the most by implementing the following technique: Reasonably beyond issuing handouts, we will focus on changing the mentality of the poor by lifting them out of the poverty consciousness. Poverty is a disease that must be cured by providing the right information; we will unfold this info. “

Advertisement