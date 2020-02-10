Cesaro reveals when he started losing his hair

Advertisement

Hair loss is a problem for many people around the world. It doesn’t matter who you are because it can affect anyone. Cesaro knows that only too well.

Cesaro is 39 now, but he indicated that his hair was falling out at the age of 27. Now he has a shaved head, but he’s not ashamed to talk about it either.

Hereditary hair loss made me sick at the age of 27. Don’t hug me (2nd picture). Until then, live your best hair life! And yes, I have beef with people who have a full head of hair but choose to shave it.

The podcast of the new day this week contained a lot of articles about hair loss. This is likely to be a popular topic at the IWC today. It is also interesting to know that Cesaro is not a fan of people who shave their heads when they grow their hair.

