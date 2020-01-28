Ceres falls short of AFC Champions League berth versus FC Tokyo

Advertisement

Ceres-Negros FC is relegated to the AFC Cup while FC Tokyo overwhelms the Busmen for a berth in the Champions League

Published 10:06 PM, January 28, 2020

MANILA, Philippines – Ceres-Negros FC failed to bid for a first AFC Champions League berth when FC Tokyo blinded the Filipino team, 2-0, on Tuesday, January 28 at Ajinomoto Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.

The loss relegated the Bacolod-based team back to the AFC Cup, where it defends its title in the Philippine football competition for the fourth time in March.

Still, reaching the 3rd round of qualifying playoffs remains the best finish for a Filipino club.

Even if the Busmen entered the game as the underdogs without the presence of Stephan Schrock, Mike Ott and Sean Kane in the starting line-up, Ceres kept the Japanese off in the scoreless first half.

Sei Muroya opened the score 48 minutes into the match when he managed to free himself from the Ceres defense and fired a shot past Muller.

The Brazilian reinforcement of FC Tokyo Adaliton almost doubled in the 64th minute, but was later rejected due to an offside by the assistant referee.

With 80 minutes played, the home team were back at 10 when Taichi Hara received a red card for the elbow on Ceres Takashi Odawara.

Odawara then tried to take revenge with a free kick that Robert Lopez-Mendy found, but the ball sailed just wide.

In the 89th minute, Adaliton bounced back from his earlier attempt when he scored an out-of-the-box goal on the escape to seal the victory for 2nd place in the Japan League. – Rappler.com

