Advertisement

Australia’s largest social welfare agency has welcomed news that the government is streamlining tax reporting for Centrelink beneficiaries – a factor behind the multi-billion dollar robodebt debacle.

Social Services Minister Anne Ruston said Tuesday the government will release draft legislation this week that is expected to save $ 2.1 billion over five years – the largest single measure savings from last year’s budget.

But the overhaul comes as the government counts the cost of being forced to back down on the robodebt system, with thousands of welfare recipients waiting to find out how much they will be paid back after being wrongfully sued for Centrelink debts .

Advertisement

Under the law, 1.2 million social assistance recipients who are required to report their income every two weeks will now be able to enter the details recorded on their payslips, rather than having to calculate their earnings manually by based on the number of shifts and their hourly rate of pay.

Australian Council for Social Services executive director Cassandra Goldie said on Tuesday that the changes were positive because Centrelink reporting periods often did not match workplace pay cycles, letting people estimate or predict their future lives. earnings.

“We welcome measures to improve the accuracy of tax returns to reduce the number of people who have to repay overpayments,” she said.

“However, it is important that the system is accurate and that users can easily make corrections when the pre-filled data is incorrect. In addition, Centrelink must have adequate staff to help people correct their records.”

The legislation will also facilitate an $ 82.4 million expansion of the one-touch payroll system, which sends employer income data directly to the tax office in real time.

Starting in July, Centrelink beneficiaries who worked for employers using the pay system would have their earnings pre-populated, as has already happened with tax returns, the government said.

Ruston said the changes would improve the social protection system for beneficiaries.

“We want to make sure that Australians who need financial support are able to get the support they are eligible for – no more and no less,” she said.

“The current earnings calculation system can be confusing and lead to misreporting, especially when accounting for overtime or penalty rates.

“These changes will make accurate reporting much easier for people who receive Social Security payments.”

But Goldie warned that the robodebt experience showed the dangers of automation, especially the average income of welfare recipients using data from the tax office.

In November, the government decided to challenge the proposed scandal before the Federal Court, recognizing that it was illegal.

“We still don’t know how much the government owes people who have paid fake robodebts in the past three years,” said Goldie.

Labor workers Bill Shorten and Linda Burney said in a joint statement that they had not yet seen the legislation, but that the government’s record on digital delivery “will not fill anyone with great confidence.”

Service Australia officials told a Senate budget committee late last year that staff were in the process of contacting social assistance recipients about a debt review.

They would not reveal how much debt could result in repayment to the social assistance recipient, although staff were informed that the figure is approximately 220,000. A total of 734,000 debts were issued in August of last year.

By mid-last year, the debt collection program had resulted in $ 1.9 billion in tax savings on paper since 2015, but with a large number of debts repaid in installments, only $ 642.7 million. dollars were actually recovered.

The government had cashed in additional savings of $ 2.1 billion over four years, which ministry officials recognized as likely only possible by expanding the plan to include disability and old age pensioners.

.

Advertisement