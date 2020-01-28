Advertisement

Visakhapatnam: The central government will publish a report on 100 selected smart cities in three categories – quality of life, community performance index and climate – in June, when the smart cities mission has completed its five years.

According to the Union’s Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, it will help cities plan better and move towards data-driven governance that will ultimately improve their viability.

Kunal Kumar, Mission Director for Smart Cities, said the ministry will release Smart Cities Ranking in June in terms of the quality of life index, community performance, and climate.

“We use data to change lives. The government evaluates cities for economic efficiency, sustainability and other aspects. We have translated the expectations of citizens into our results,” Kumar told PTI.

He said that in the climate category, cities are ranked according to their environmental work. The Smart Cities Mission, a flagship program of the Narendra Modi government, was launched in June 2015.

The country’s urban population at the 2011 census was 37.7 crore (31 percent) and is expected to increase to 60 crore (40 percent) by 2030, an official said.

According to the official, quality of life is assessed using three parameters: quality of life, economic performance and sustainability. This also includes education, health, housing, mobility, security, development and economic opportunities.

Thirty-five percent will benefit quality of life, 30 percent citizen participation, 20 percent sustainability, and 20 percent economy, the official said.

Assessing municipal performance will help municipalities reduce the complex realities of governance to a few understandable dimensions that can be measured and quantified.

The industries covered in the index include services (30 percent), finance (20 percent), technology (15 percent), planning (15) and governance (20 percent).

The ministry said the value of the Smart City projects being tendered has so far exceeded £ 1.62 million. The value of work orders placed to date is £ 1.20,000 and the value of all completed projects is over £ 25,000.

