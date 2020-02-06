Advertisement

Central and state tax officials will exchange information about taxpayers for enforcement measures if the government wants to tighten enforcement measures to control GST bypassing.

“CBIC launches application for information exchange between the center and the state for targeted enforcement measures against GST avoidance. A big step towards message exchange and cooperative federalism #GST,” said the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) in a tweet.

– CBIC (@cbic_india) February 6, 2020

State tax officials currently manage and control 90 percent of taxpayers with annual sales of less than £ 1.5 billion. The remaining 10 percent are managed by central tax officials.

The center and states share control 50:50 for reviewers with annual sales in excess of GBP 1.5 billion.

To stop the leak, government officials from the central government and state decided last month to examine the goods and services tax (GST) reimbursement applications more closely, to forcibly examine all forged applications, and to coordinate between the income tax authorities and the GST authorities intensify.

It was also decided that GST Network, CBIC and the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) exchange data on a quarterly basis in order to identify and check fraud cases at an early stage.

After the Center delayed paying the GST compensation to the States due to an unexpectedly low revenue, the authorities decided to step up enforcement and data sharing.

