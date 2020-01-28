Advertisement

At a time when Assam was under the spell of protests about the new citizenship, Center Monday signed a tripartite agreement with the state government and various Bodogroups, including four factions from the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB), for a “permanent” solution for the Bodo problem.

The Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) with Bodo groups will pave the way for the reorganization of areas under the Bodoland Territorial Council region, increase the powers of the BTC, increase the seats of the assembly from 40 to 60, the surrendered militants of NDFB rehabilitate and bring a special development package of Rs 1500 crore for the region. The agreement will also address the concerns of Bodos living outside the BTC area and promises to increase their representation to state police and paramilitary forces.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who foresaw the signing of the agreement between the Center (through the joint secretary Satyendra Garg), Assam (through the chief secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna) and representatives of four NDFB factions and the All Bodo Students Union, said: “Today, with this agreement, a permanent solution has been found to a problem that has cost the region 4,007 lives. The Bodo movement was initially peaceful, but became violent in 1986. A peace agreement was signed in 2003, but not all groups were involved This time all groups are here. This is an extension of that agreement. “

Also present as witnesses to the agreement were Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, State Secretary Himanta Biswa Sarma and BTC Chairman Hagrama Mohilary. The NDFB factions that have signed the agreement include those led by Ranjan Daimary, Gobinda Basumatary, B Saoraigwra and Dhirendra Boro.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the agreement would lead to “transformative results” for the Bodo population. “Bodo Accord inked today stands out for many reasons. It successfully brings the most important stakeholders together in one framework. Those previously associated with armed resistance groups will now enter the mainstream and contribute to the progress of our nation, “he tweeted.

After signing the agreement, the Shah told the media that no fewer than 1,550 armed cadres of various NDFB factions would surrender with 130 weapons on January 30, the anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s death.

“NDFB factions coming to the mainstream are welcome. I assure them that all promises in the agreement will be kept in due course. The BTC area and rights would increase. The integrity of the culture, language and identity of Bodo people will be maintained. A committee is formed for the development of the tribes and regions. There will be a financial restructuring of BTC and all those who have died in the Bodo movement will each receive 5 lakh compensation, “Shah said, adding that the committee involved would also decide who can vote in the BTC region.

He also announced that cases of terrorism against Bodo militants and groups, as registered by the National Investigation Agency, would be “treated with sympathy.”

Prime Minister Sonowal said: “This agreement has guaranteed peace and wherever there is peace there will be development. I thank all Bodo leaders. “

Himanta Biswa Sarma, present at the event as president of the Northeast Democratic Alliance (NEDA), said the agreement in no way affects Assam’s territorial integrity.

“A committee will be set up to include villages that are not part of the Bodoland Territorial Administrative District (BTAD) but are connected to the region and have mainly Bodo population. The committee will also recommend excluding such villages from the BTAD that are currently part of the region but are not substantially populated with tribes. The committee has representatives from ABSU and the current Bodo council. BTAD will also be renamed Bodoland territorial region and gain more administrative and financial powers, “he said.

The BTC currently has control over 30 topics such as education, forests, horticulture, but no jurisdiction over police, income and general administrative departments, which are controlled by the Assam government. According to the agreement, BTC now also receives a DIG in addition to an IG.

Sarma said that all BTAD bureaucrats would be appointed in consultation with the BTC and that all people living in the hilly areas of the region would be given the status of hill tribes.

In terms of culture and identity, Sarma said that the Bodo language with the Devanagari script would now be an associated official language for the entire state of Assam.

“Bodos’ various socio-political demands will be met. BTC will be able to manage issues related to rural electrification, non-conventional energy and protection of wild life. An educational package is also provided. A central university will be established in Barama. A national sports university is being established in the region. NE Institute of Regional Medical Sciences, hotel management institute, Bodoland Memorial Museum and an NIT will also be established, ”said Sarma.

He said that an industrial package is also being offered to promote handloom, bamboo and dairy products, except for the opening of a railway coach factory. A cancer hospital, he said, should also be in the region, while a Bodoland guest house will be built in Mumbai.

