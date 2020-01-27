Celebrities pay tribute to Kobe Bryant at the 2020 Grammy Awards

Advertisement

Photo by Kevin Winter / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

It was an emotional night.

The 2020 Grammy Awards are officially presented in Los Angeles. And although the night is usually for unbridled celebrations, today’s ceremony takes place in a variety of circumstances after it became known that basketball legend Kobe Bryant and 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash. The awards are presented at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, which has so many stars on the red carpet known as the “Kobe House”. It is therefore appropriate for the industry to pay tribute to the legendary player.

See some of the most touching tributes to Kobe Bryant from today’s ceremony:

Opening speech by Alicia Keys

“We are literally heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built.” Host @aliciakeys pays tribute to Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and their family during their opening monologue in #Grammys https://t.co/0BNpfw9wWV pic.twitter .com / 9VzWZa2M8S

– The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 27, 2020

Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men’s Tribute Song

“We love you, Kobe.” @Aliciakeys and Boyz II Men sing in homage to Kobe Bryant and his family at the opening of the #Grammy https://t.co/kk0nIau0ee pic.twitter.com/v3KpXSkvyW

– The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 27, 2020

Lizzo begins with the words “Tonight is for Kobe”

Lizzo opens #GRAMMYs by dedicating the night to the memory of Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/xUht1o1h5L

– MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) January 27, 2020

Run DMC held up Kobe’s shirt during their duo with Aerosmith

, @ OfficialRunDMC holds up a Kobe Bryant jersey to pay tribute to the @ Lakers legend while performing on @ Aerosmith. #GRAMMYs @RecordingAcad pic.twitter.com/hHhNcVG3Nh

– CBS this morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 27, 2020

Lil Nas X has included Kobe’s shirt in its service package

Lil Nas X begins his appearance on #GRAMMY with a tribute to Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/c8ti7NRBI6

– MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) January 27, 2020

John Legend, DJ Khaled, YG, Roddy Rich and Meek Mill paid tribute to Kobe during a tribute medley for Nipsey Hussle

John Legend, DJ Khaled and others end their tribute to Nipsey Hussle #GRAMMY with a picture of Kobe Bryant alongside Nip pic.twitter.com/0l4STVoRcY

– MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) January 27, 2020

And ICYMI, Priyanka Chopra’s subtle homage to the legendary number 24

The stars will be keeping Kobe Bryant up to date in #Grammys tonight – in both large and small ways. https://t.co/q7DcWvhNsY pic.twitter.com/RYTJWVB60J

– E! News (@news) January 27, 2020

