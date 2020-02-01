Advertisement

Celebrities mourned Monday for legendary Hollywood producer Robert Evans, who directed classics like “The Godfather” and “Chinatown”.

Among the many mourners was “Godfather” director Francis Ford Coppola, who collided with Evans during a whole series of filming, but fondly remembered him on Monday.

“I think of Bob Evan’s attraction, enthusiasm, type and sense of humor,” said Coppola Selection.

“After working with Bob, some of his useful concepts included proposing John Marley as Woltz and Sterling Hayden because the police captain and his final realization that the godfather could be 2 hours and 45 minutes tall,” added Coppola to characters within the Mobster Basic.

Various Hollywood stars mourned Evan’s death on Twitter on Monday.

“The climax of a glamorous Hollywood era is slowly fading. #RobertEvans was one of the big players’ finalists,” tweeted long-time actress Sandra Bernhard.

Paramount Community added in a tweet that Evans “left a legacy as rich and alive as his personality”.

“One of the best storytellers this company has ever had. He and his story were the driving pressure for me to continue producing, ”added producer Dana Brunetti.