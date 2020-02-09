Celebrities come to Rhode Island to celebrate Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney's wedding

Advertisement

The well-known pals of Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney, along with Kris Jenner and Adele, had landed in Newport, Rhode Island on Friday after the couple’s wedding.

The “Howdy” singer boarded a ship in Narragansett Bay on Friday evening with Cameron Diaz, Nicole Richie and husband Joel Madden. The pictures are from TMZ.

The group wore a casual shellfish suit before the wedding on Rose Island. Adele wore sneakers while Diaz wore a ponytail and Richie rocked a headscarf and patterned trench coat. Madden wore his typical black trucker hat look.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke MaroneyBACKGRID

Kris Jenner was also photographed shortly after Maroney and J.Regulation arrived in Newport. They landed in Ocean State after taking a quick flight from the New York metropolis.

The couple, who got engaged in February and have been courting since June 2018, are expected to hold a generous social gathering on the 19th-century Belcourt of Newport Fort for around 150 companies, TMZ reported.

Participants are said to eat smoked pork belly with pickled apple, salted cod, flat sweet potato desserts, and Brussels sprouts with egg yolk.

And these are just the starters.

The main course offers an alternative of fried fish with herbs and lemon butter, or an aged leg of beef. S’mores and bread pudding are among the many dessert options, and cocktail specialties include a gin / champagne preparation enriched with lavender and cucumber that complies with the gossip website.