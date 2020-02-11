Celebrate the 24th Annual Denver Jewish Film Festival of the JCC Mizel Arts and Culture Center

Advertisement

The 24th Annual Denver Denver Jewish Film Festival at the JCC Mizel Arts and Culture Center starts on February 5th in a week and runs until February 19th. The festival features 43 films showing Israeli and Jewish cinema from around the world with 16 Denver premieres, six Colorado premieres and 14 Rocky Mountain premieres.

The films shown at the festival come from 12 countries, including Belgium, Canada, Ethiopia, France, Germany, Hungary, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, Great Britain and the USA. The festival includes films on various topics, including Coming-of-Age debuts (Fig Tree; Leona); Heart warmers between the generations (Witness Theater; Laces; Back to Maracanã); A series of biographies, from the story of a baseball spy (The Spy Behind Home Plate) and a basketball icon (Aulcie) to a fashion designer (Mrs. G), Israeli politicians (King Bibi; Golda) and media Mogul (Joseph Pulitzer: Voice of the People), a daring nature photographer (Picture of His Life), a French writer (Promise at Dawn) and even record label founder (It Must Schwing! The Blue Note Story).

