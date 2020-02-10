Cebu Provincial Board approves regulation against the distribution of fake news on nCoV

Advertisement

CEBU, Philippines – The Cebu Provincial Board adopted a regulation against the dissemination of false information about the novel corona virus (2019-nCoV) at first, second and third reading on Monday, February 10th.

The regulation will punish people who post false information on social media or in texts about the disease. The fines range from a fine of up to 5,000 pesetas or less than a year in prison.

Residents who see online posts with fake news about nCoV or receive text messages about 2019-nCoV should report their complaints to the province’s legal department.

The regulation also prohibits and punishes any incorrect declaration of information on health declaration cards that passengers must fill out.

Relevant information entered by passengers – such as whether passengers have been in China, Macau or Hong Kong in the past 14 days – is cross-checked by the Immigration Service when checking the passports. The same penalties for fake messages also apply to falsifications in the health cards.

The governor’s office confirmed the regulation as urgent.

According to the fourth district board member, Mr. Kerrie Shimura, chair of the Health and Social Services Committee, the regulation complies with the 2020 Series Executive Order (EO) 5 and 5-A, which was recently signed by Governor Gwen Garcia.

Administrative disciplinary action, including civil or criminal law, that is permitted under the local government code is imposed on employees in local offices who violate the protocols of previous POs.

EO 5 explains the protocols on the travel ban and the hybrid quarantine system. Filipinos and permanent visa holders from China, Macau, Hong Kong or any other country who have been in the specified states for the past 14 weeks have the option of undergoing quarantine at home or a quarantine facility. EO 5-A is the protocol for seaports on passenger and cargo ships.

Both are preventive executive orders designed to address confirmed cases of 2019 nCoV.

Since Monday, February 10th, more than 900 people have died from nCoV. – Rappler.com