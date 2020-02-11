Cebu Pacific will cancel flights to Taiwan indefinitely after DOH has confirmed the travel ban

Advertisement

Passengers affected by the canceled flights can avail rebooking, reimbursement and saved value options

Published on February 11, 2020 at 8:36 am

Updated February 11, 2020 at 9:04 a.m.

MANILA, Philippines – After the Ministry of Health confirmed that Taiwan is under the temporary travel ban to prevent the spread of the novel corona virus (2019-nCoV), Cebu Pacific indefinitely canceled all flights between Taipei and Manila from Tuesday, February 11.

Earlier, State Secretary for Health Eric Domingo justified Taiwan’s involvement in the travel ban by saying that the World Health Organization recognized it as part of China.

The following Cebu Pacific flights are therefore no longer required:

Manila-Taipei

Taipei-Manila

Which travel ban? The travel ban ordered by President Rodrigo Duterte includes mainland China, Macau, Hong Kong and Taiwan. Due to restrictions, Filipino nationals, including flight and cabin crew, are not allowed to travel to Taiwan.

Other non-Filipino citizens arriving from Taiwan are not allowed to enter the country. Filipino citizens and permanent visa holders are allowed entry, but mandatory 14-day quarantine is required.

What can affected passengers do? According to Cebu Pacific, passengers on canceled flights will be informed of the development and will be given the following options:

Rebook flight (new flight date until June 30, 2020)

Refund of the tickets in full

Store the value of the ticket in a travel fund for future use

The newest: By February 10, the virus had killed 910 people and infected 40,655 people worldwide.

Three cases were confirmed in the Philippines, two of which had already recovered from the infection and one had died of severe pneumonia.

A number of 30 Filipinos have been returned from the Hubei province of China, the epicenter of the outbreak, and are now in quarantine in the New Clark City athletes’ village for 14 days. – with reports from Loreben Tuquero / Rappler.com