CDOT: Postpone the I-70 uphill ride to Monday if you can

The Colorado Department of Transportation is asking people to reschedule any I-70 uphill ride to Monday if they get a warning of heavy snow from Golden to Vail.

“Your trip home could be a lot easier,” said CDOT’s Michelle Peulen.

CDOT says they are preparing for high traffic on the highway.

The ski areas were crowded at the weekend when people flocked to the mountains after the blizzard on Friday.

According to the CDOT, all plows have failed and drivers should be prepared for the possibility of safety closures.

“Make sure you have emergency equipment in your car because you will be spending several hours in your vehicle today,” said Peulen.

