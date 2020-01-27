CDC tests 3 Colorado patients for possible coronavirus, health department says risk of virus 'low'

Advertisement

DENVER – The Colorado Department of Public Health and the Environment says the CDC has investigated three possible cases of coronavirus so far in Colorado, all with a history of travel to China. Two of these patients have tested negative and the third is expected at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a statement released on Monday.

The CDPHE stated that the risk to the general public for the new coronavirus in Colorado is low.

“At this time of year, there are many causes of respiratory disease in Colorado and around the world,” said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, Communicable Disease Epidemiologist, Colorado Department of Public Health and the Environment. “It is understandable that people may be worried about the appearance of a new virus, but the risk to the health of the general public in Colorado remains low.”

The CDPHE declared that it was normal for them to investigate certain cases like these out of prudence.

According to the CDC, symptoms of a coronavirus infection can include fever, cough, and / or shortness of breath and usually appear within two to 14 days. Anyone experiencing these symptoms, who also has a recent history of travel to China, especially the city of Wuhan, should first call a healthcare, emergency care, or hospital provider for instructions before going go to a clinic or emergency room.

