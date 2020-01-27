CDC is considering extensive screening for coronavirus; spread risk is still low

Advertisement

January 27 (UPI) – Centers for disease control and prevention raised their travel alert for China to the highest alert level on Monday as they consider increased screenings for travelers from the Asian nation dealing with an increasing number of confirmed cases of the New Coronavirus 2019 .

The agency raised its travel advice to a level 3 and warned US citizens to avoid all non-essential journeys to the country, while at the same time urging those who have to visit China to avoid sick people, animals, animal markets and animal products.

Meanwhile, the agency told reporters on Monday that there have been no new cases beyond the five currently known and that 110 people from 26 states are currently being tested for the virus.

People coming from China to the United States have been routed through five airports in the last week and a half and the Foreign Ministry has issued travel advice Friday and ordered Americans to leave Wuhan, China, where the outbreak began.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also issued updated travel advice encouraging Americans to avoid all non-essential journeys to China and not to travel to Hubei Province, where Wuhan is located.

From Monday there are no confirmed reports of human-to-human transmission in the United States. Chinese officials caused a flare of fire during the weekend when they suggested that human-to-human transmission might be possible during the “incubation” period of 2 to 14 days, when those who are sick are still asymptomatic.

However, Nancy Messonnier, director of the agency’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said that the CDC currently has “no clear evidence” for this.

“The virus is not spreading in the United States right now,” she said. “The risk remains low at the moment.”

Chinese officials canceled all flights last week from Wuhan, the city that is zero for the virus.

Messonnier said the CDC, in collaboration with local health departments, is still screening travelers at five airports across the country. The agency has opted for a special focus on people arriving from Hubei, the province in central China where Wuhan is based, or those who have confirmed contact with someone who is known to be sick by the virus.

To date, according to Messonier, screeners have checked more than 2,400 travelers. The number of people being held for screening at airports has been steadily declining, she added, as Chinese officials have imposed travel restrictions on the affected region.

“We are considering broadening that screening” to include all travelers from China, Messonnier said.

During a New Year’s event, US Vice President Mike Pence told the guests that the United States was conducting screenings at 20 US airports that received 90 percent of all passengers from China and that those who are sick will be subjected to further screening.

“And so let me say again, here in our country, we have taken strong steps to ensure the health and well-being of the American people,” he said. “But as President (Donald) Trump made clear today, the United States of America is ready – ready to help people in China and around the world deal with this virus.”

The United States still has only five confirmed cases of the new 2019 or 2019 n-CoV coronavirus, starting on Monday. However, an additional 110 people from 26 states are currently being tested for the virus and 32 others have been tested and found to be negative.

They remain isolated until the test results are received. The process takes about one day, Messonier noted, as the CDC still recommends testing samples at the Atlanta laboratories.

The agency has developed a test protocol for local laboratories, which it has made public at the weekend. It also plans to test “kits” that it will distribute to health departments in “priority states” within one to two weeks.

However, the agency will continue to recommend that all tests be conducted in its laboratories to ensure accuracy.

“Speed ​​is important, but accuracy is more important,” explained Messonier.

