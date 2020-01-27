CDC considers extensive screening for coronavirus, spread risk still low

Advertisement

January 27 (UPI) – Centers for disease control and prevention officials said on Monday that they are considering considering more screenings for travelers from China, as the cases of the new 2019 corona virus in the Asian nation and the world continue to increase – although they warn that the risk of spreading remains low.

The agency told reporters Monday that there are no more new cases than the five currently known and that 110 people from 26 states are currently being tested for the virus.

People coming to the US from China have been routed through five airports in the last week and a half and the Foreign Ministry issued travel advice Friday and ordered Americans to leave Wuhan, China, where the outbreak began.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued an updated travel advice encouraging Americans to avoid all non-essential journeys to China and not to travel to Hubei Province, where Wihan is located.

She gave no details and commented that the agency is currently evaluating the best course of action during this ‘rapidly evolving situation’.

From Monday there are no confirmed reports of human-to-human transmission in the United States. Chinese officials caused a flare of fire during the weekend when they suggested that human-to-human transmission might be possible during the “incubation” period of 2 to 14 days, when those who are sick are still asymptomatic.

Messonier said, however, that the CDC currently has “no clear evidence” for this.

“The virus is not spreading in the United States right now,” she said. “The risk remains low at the moment.”

Chinese officials canceled all flights last week from Wuhan, the city that became zero for the virus.

Messonier said the CDC, in collaboration with local health departments, is still screening travelers at five airports across the country. The agency has opted for a special focus on people arriving from Hubei, the province in central China where Wuhan is based, or those who have confirmed contact with someone who is known to be sick by the virus.

To date, according to Messonier, screeners have checked more than 2,400 travelers. The number of people being held for screening at airports has been steadily declining, she added, as Chinese officials have imposed travel restrictions on the affected region.

“We are considering broadening that screening” to include all travelers from China, Messonier said.

The United States still has only five confirmed cases of the new 2019 or 2019 n-CoV coronavirus, starting on Monday. However, an additional 110 people from 26 states are currently being tested for the virus and 32 others have been tested and found to be negative.

They remain isolated until the test results are received. The process takes about one day, Messonier noted, as the CDC still recommends testing samples at the Atlanta laboratories.

The agency has developed a test protocol for local laboratories, which it has made public at the weekend. It also plans to test “kits” that it will distribute to health departments in “priority states” within one to two weeks.

However, the agency will continue to recommend that all tests be conducted in its laboratories to ensure accuracy.

“Speed ​​is important, but accuracy is more important,” explained Messonier.

