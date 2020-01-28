Advertisement

CBS “The Young And The Restless” (Y&R) spoilers tell us that alum Kelli Goss has just gotten a role in a new CBS show. Goss played Courtney Sloane, Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) best friend and confidant when she started to get feelings for Kyle. However, in the end Courtney was murdered and Noah Newman (Robert Adamson) tried everything he could to bring her back.

However, since her run on “The Young and the Restless” she has played several successful roles. In particular the wildly popular Netflix series “The Ranch”. The show plays Ashton Kutcher and Sam Elliot. Goss played Heather, who was dating Kutcher’s Colt and even became pregnant.

CBS “The Young And The Restless” Spoilers: Soap Alum Kelli Goss gets place in new CBS Pilot

However, it seems that Goss has now found its way back to CBS. While she plays a role in a new pilot episode called “The United States of Al.” The show is about the friendship between Riley, a naval combat veteran struggling with adaptation to civilian life in Ohio, and Awalmir aka A, the interpreter who served with his unit in Afghanistan and arrived in America to start a new life.

Goss plays the role of Vanessa, the soon-to-be ex-wife and main mother of Ripley and the protective mother of her daughter. She does her best to get older with Ripley, but he is often unreliable and cannot keep up with his hard partying and adrenaline junk lifestyle. Keep an eye on CBS for the new series and hopefully it will be picked up by the network! It’s good to see Goss coming back and we hope to see her more in the coming months.

"The Young and the Restless" (Y&R) is broadcast on CBS every week.

