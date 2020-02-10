Advertisement

The CBS spoilers “The Young And The Restless” (Y&R) reveal that there is a lot going on with the Newman family. One person that viewers wish they could see more of in the family drama is Noah Newman (Robert Adamson). Noah is the son of Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) and Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow), who was born on screen in 1997. Noah was portrayed by several child actors until he aged to a teenager in 2008, where he was played by two actors. Kevin Schmidt and Luke Kleintank mixed the role back and forth until 2012, where Adamson became a recurring addition.

He has occasionally returned to Genoa, most recently at his parents’ wedding in 2018. Unfortunately. Sharon canceled it at the altar. It was good that Noah was here for it! He is currently in India to start a business, but he has not always been on the right track. Noah had a difficult past, when he was a teenager he got into trouble, suffered the death of his sister Cassie Newman (Camryn Grimes) and was sent for therapy.

CBS “The Young And The Restless” Spoiler: Will We See Noah Newman (Robert Adamson) Coming Back Soon?

It’s been a while since we last saw Noah, but now that his mother has breast cancer, he could return soon. Sharon was surrounded by her boyfriend Rey Rosales (Jordi Vilasuso), daughters Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) and Faith Newman (Alyvia Alyn Lind) and Nick. It was important for Sharon to have a strong support team, but if her son comes back now, it will be a great exaggeration. Not to mention seeing the rest of his family.

The Newman Enterprise Gala is also pending for the 50th anniversary. With these great events, the best time for Noah to return to Genoa is now. What do you think? Will Noah Newman return to Genoa soon? Let us know in the comments below.

'The Young and the Restless' (Y&R) airs on CBS every weekday.