CBS 'The Young And The Restless' Spoiler: What You Need To Know About Renewing Y&R For 4 Years (By 2023)!

CBS ‘The Young And The Restless’ (Y&R) spoilers are annoyed that the cast and crew of Young and Restless have to leave the park because they have been renewed for another four seasons! I’m not sure why they were renewed for several seasons instead of just one, but hey, we’re happy and happy and appreciative of what we have, people! Four more years of bourgeoisie in Genoa! And boy, we’re happy for that. What could happen in the next four years? We here at DSD like to make predictions, so let’s sit back and think about all the delicious options that could offer us another four years.

I expect VIctor Newman (Eric Braeden) to have at least one contact with the Grim Reaper in the next four years, but I also assume that he will not be permanent. After all, he has this condition, which has proven to be worrying in the past. Will this make Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) fully reconciled with his father? Maybe

CBS “The Young And The Restless” Spoiler: The cast and crew have to throw it out of the park!

I also predict that Lola Rosales (Sasha Caille) and Theo Vanderway (Tyler Johnson) will end up just like Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) and Summer Newman (Hunter King), simply because Summer and Kyle have a story and Theo and Lola I have too much chemistry together so that it doesn’t happen. It’s practically in the stars.

I think Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan) and Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) will be the next big thing because there’s too much chemistry here too that it couldn’t happen. Billy feels comfortable around her and Amanda feels comfortable around him. At least until recently, when she set the rules, but that just means that she catches feelings. Even though her ex will be arriving in town soon, it looks like Amanda Bad Boy must have Billy on her side. Will it take? Probably not. But it will be fun to watch for a while.

The same applies to Abigail and Chance. I feel like we’re on our way to the next big couple. Even if they are obstacles on their way, I think that these two will fight against them together and give us someone for whom we can take root. It’s been a while since we had super couples in the soap area and I think maybe we’ll go back to that time with this couple.

Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) has so much to say about her upcoming battle. Will she survive? I think she will eventually survive. However, I believe that on the way to a long struggle with many small health dramas, she will go. Some of them will be creepier than others. I’m not sure if she and Rey Rosales (Jordi Vilasuso) will survive the relationship, but something tells me that Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) could get through for them in this area. These are just a few of the things that could happen in the next four years. Stay tuned!! For more news on soap operas and entertainment, see Daily Soap Dish. To learn more about royal and celebrity baby news, visit TV Rocker.