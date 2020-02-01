Advertisement

CBS’s “The Young and the Restless” (Y&R) spoilers show that Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) has had enough. She certainly doesn’t like Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan) getting close to Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson). While Amanda insists that she only acts as Billy’s lawyer – and nothing else – Victoria doesn’t buy it. Here’s what you need to know:

It will be Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) who tells Victoria about Billy’s arrest. The annoying Abbott son is behind bars after quarreling with another patron in a pub. But instead of calling Victoria first, he calls Amanda to save him. And of course that makes Victoria angrier than anyone can imagine.

CBS spoiler: Victoria confronts Amanda – will she tell her the truth?

The young and the restless spoilers are annoyed that Victoria will meet Amanda at the Grand Phoenix, which happens to be where Amanda lives. She wants to know what’s going on between her and Billy and why they brought things to a personal level. But Amanda insists that she only acts professionally and is nothing more than her lawyer. She also says that she can only listen well and that’s all. But Victoria doesn’t seem to be convinced.

Amanda now feels very conflicted and of course guilty because she doesn’t want to get between Victoria and Billy. At the same time, there is no denying that there is a spark between her and Billy that she certainly does not want to let go. Of course, fans of “The Young and the Restless” need to tune in to find out what’s going to happen next.

Don’t forget that “The Young and the Restless” airs on the CBS network Monday through Friday on weekdays. Take a look at your local deals for times. In the meantime, leave us a comment with your thoughts. And as always, come back here for the latest news, updates and spoilers for “The Bold and the Beautiful”, “The Young and the Restless”, “General Hospital” and “Days of Our Lives”. For more news on soap operas and entertainment, see Daily Soap Dish. For more royal and celebrity baby news, contact Celeb Baby Laundry.