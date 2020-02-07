CBS “The Young And The Restless” spoiler: Sharon gets a visit at night – needs Sharon to come with her

Advertisement

CBS spoilers “The Young And The Restless” (Y&R) reveal that Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) is getting a special visit! After being held by Rey Rosales (Jordi Vilasuso), she has trouble sleeping. She throws and turns all night, reads a book and looks at the clock. When it finally looks as if she is sleeping, someone wakes her up and says, “Mommy”. She sits up and thinks it’s Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes), but it’s actually her late daughter, Cassie Newman (Camryn Grimes)!

Cassie asks her to come, but Sharon pleads that she is not ready. Her family needs her, she can’t walk yet. Cassie disappears and Sharon seems to wake up, but she is still dreaming. She goes down the stairs and finds Rey gone. The front door opens. She goes to the door and is suddenly in the coffee house. Mariah asks her why she is here, she should rest!

Sharon wonders where Rey went, he was on the couch, but he’s gone now. Mariah tells Sharon he’s gone, he’s back to Miami. Sharon can’t believe his life was here with her now. Another voice comes in and says, “Well, he was with you.” It is Phyllis Summers (Michele Stafford) that ridicules Sharon about Rey. Nobody wants a woman to be plagued by cancer. Sharon cannot believe what is happening.

After the unveiling, Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) comes in to sweep Phyllis off her feet and take her for a night in the city. Sharon asks Nick to stay with her just a little bit. He tells her that he would probably just go overboard and move mountains, she wouldn’t want that. She has it. Sharon asks and pleads as they walk out the door. Cassie is with her again and says to her: “You don’t have to be afraid, you will never be alone.”

