CBS spoilers from “The Young And The Restless” (Y&R) show that Amanda Sinclairs (Mishael Morgan) ex is back in town! In the last episode we saw Amanda go to her room and see him standing there. Now we hear him out. Ripley Turner’s (Christian Keyes) first appearance was not a good sign for him. It will be interesting if we see him again. Thankfully, this time was short-lived. We found out that he never had anything to do with Amanda physically, but we were still worried about her!

When Amanda saw him for the first time, she was shocked. He told her it was a while ago. She tells him there is a reason for it. Ripley tells her that he only wants to talk for a few minutes. She threatens to call the police, but he only asks for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, Amanda reaches for her cell phone. He asks them how they got here. She tells him he knows how. Ripley pleads for his case in the hope that Amanda will hear about it, she won’t move.

Ripley tells Amanda that he has stopped the therapy and has thought a lot about her. He wants things to be the way they were. They keep going back and forth until we learn new information. Amanda may be hiding more than she says. We know she has an injunction against Ripley and he has one against her. We also find out that she has a GPS tracker attached to his car! It seems easy to be on her side and she only protects herself, but why does Ripley have an injunction against her? Why is it okay for you to attach a tracker to your car?

Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) comes in during the conversation. Ripley leaves and Amanda calls the police. Rey Rosales (Jordi Vilasuso) arrives and assures Amanda that they will catch him. Billy tells her that he will stay there and take care. He sits in a chair and keeps an eye on the door while Amanda is sleeping. What do you think? Is Amanda hiding more than we know? Let us know in the comments below.

