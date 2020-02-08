Advertisement

CBS’s “The Young and the Restless” spoilers reveal that Kyle Abbott (Micheal Mealor) and his dream girl Lola Rosales (Sasha Calle) are getting divorced. This is due to the fact that Kyle Summer still loves Newman (Hunter King). After a passionate kiss in San Francisco, he fell back on the summer car. This devastated Lola and she feels like she is the only one trying to make her marriage work. We cannot blame them. Though she admitted Theo Vanderway (Tyler Johnson) caught her, she might never let Theo in because she was married.

Unfortunately, Kyle didn’t stop Summer’s kiss fast enough. When they came back, he couldn’t stop thinking about them. Lola noticed that something was different with him. She knew something must have happened. Kyle admitted that Summer had kissed him, but he pulled away. It was enough and he told Lola that he still had feelings for the summer. Lola admits Theo understands her, and maybe it’s the best. The separation is mutual and Kyle gets a hotel room.

CBS “The Young And The Restless” Spoiler: Kyle’s women – Lola the better option, summer the safer?

It doesn’t take long for Summer to be in his room and the night to stay. Look, we know they have history. They were married for heaven’s sake. Does Kyle just fall backwards? Though he thought the world of Lola and felt that it was better for him, summer seems to be the safer option. With Summer you can be free and free and he already knows so much about you. Lola seemed to Kyle to be the more adult option to grow up. It seems that he is not ready for it yet!

Kyle just chooses what is a safer bet for him? Of course, he and Lola were / are married, but that didn’t seem to do much. Let us know the comments below. Is Kyle going back to Summer as a safety net, or was Lola the better option for him?

'The Young and the Restless' (Y&R) airs on CBS every weekday.