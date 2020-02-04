Advertisement

CBS’s “The Young And The Restless” (Y&R) spoilers reveal that Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) is a decent person after all. That may be a shock, but after today she may have only one heart. Did she learn a thing or two from the Grinch? It turns out that Sharon Newman (Sharon Case), after learning that she’s feeling bad, is super nice to her. Almost too beautiful Today, however, Phyllis found out exactly what was going on with Sharon and was shocked.

Today, when Sharon went for a coffee and played nicely with her, Sharon finally asked her what the hell was going on. She knows that she’s only nice because she “you know what” Phyllis doesn’t really know what. Sharon thinks she already knows and tells her about breast cancer. Phyllis stood there in shock and Sharon told her she thought she knew. Phyllis shakes her head and tells Sharon that she knows something is going on, but not that. Sharon asks her not to tell anyone and Phyllis agrees. She won’t say a word.

CBS “The Young And The Restless” Spoiler: Phyllis Grows A Heart? – Find out Sharon’s diagnoses

Later, they sit down in a cabin to discuss more about it. Phyllis is still incredibly nice and Sharon is fed up. She just wants Phyllis to treat her the way she did before she knew it. Phyllis barks at her playfully to bring her coffee. She could walk down the street and find better coffee. Both look at each other and smile. Sharon thanks her and Phyllis tells Sharon that her life would be boring without her.

Then Phyllis reappears at Nick to talk about Sharon. Phyllis tells him that she spoke to her. Nick wants to know if she made things worse for Sharon. Phyllis doesn’t believe that and her smile becomes more serious. It made her realize that life is bigger than her, she just feels like all other things are small and petty now. It was a wake up call. She asks Nick if Sharon will beat that. You won’t do it? Nick assures her that she has a great attitude and great doctors. They also found it early. Phyllis smiles at the news and says that she can’t wait to be an eyesore again. Nick tells her it will be a good day, when that happens, things will be back to normal. What are your thoughts on Phyllis lately? That can’t be a charade, can it? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

‘The Young and the Restless’ (Y & R) airs on CBS every weekday. Don’t forget to post the following comments with other soap opera junkies and let us know what you think. Come back to Daily Soap Dish for the latest news, updates and spoilers. For more royal and prominent baby news, contact Celeb Baby Laundry.