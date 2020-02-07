CBS “The Young And The Restless” spoiler for Monday, February 7th: Sharon starts chemotherapy & Theo denies Lola?!?!

Advertisement

CBS spoiler “The Young And The Restless” (Y & R) A big surprise for Theo Vanderway (Tyler Johnson) is waiting for you on Monday, February 7th! Lola Rosales (Sasha Calle) finds comfort in her big brother Rey Rosales (Jordi Vilasuso). Meanwhile, Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) begins her first day of chemotherapy with Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) by her side. At the hotel, Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) wakes up with Summer Newman (Hunter King) and doesn’t believe how happy he feels.

Mariah gets out of the hospital and Sharon tells Rey that he doesn’t have to hang out. He tells her that he has stepped back from work to have more time with her. She protests, “Did you do something?” Rey explains that it is now his job to take care of her. The nurse comes in and Sharon says that Rey doesn’t have to stay. The nurse asks if Sharon has any questions. She just wants to start.

Meanwhile, Lola Rosales finds comfort in her brother Rey. Rey tells her that he warned her about Kyle. He jokes that he could arrest Kyle for being a donkey. Lola laughs and Theo comes in. He sees her angry and hates seeing her like that. In the end, he spills the news that Kyle has already cheated on Summer. Lola pauses as the words fill her head and push Theo against the freezer and start kissing him. She tells him we want to get out of here. Shockingly, Theo says no! As much as Theo wants her – and he too – to know that she regrets it would kill him. Lola says: “You are right” and leaves. Theo bangs his head on the freezer.

Back at Crimson Lights, Mariah and Rey Rosales talk about Sharon. Sharon admits that seeing the chemopump was a bit scary, but just wants to try to make the best of it. In the end, Rey “interrogates” Kyle. What do you think? Can you believe Theo has refused Lola? Let us know in the comments below.

