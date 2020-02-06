Advertisement

The spoilers from CBS ‘The Young and the Restless’ (B & B) are annoyed that it will be very, very messy for Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan). Because not only is her ex in the city dangerous, but she now has an even bigger problem as Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) continues to get out of control. With everything she’s been through in the past, you’d think a smart woman like Amanda would see the signs, but that doesn’t seem to be the case. Read on for the latest spoilers.

While Amanda is certainly a woman with a very secret past, fans of “The Young and the Restless” are gradually learning a lot more about her. While we know that it is both beautiful and accomplished, we also know that it has only recently emerged from an abusive relationship. And unfortunately, this man not only persecutes her, but also persecutes her. In fact, the spoilers of “The Young and the Restless” are annoyed that their ex-Ripley Turner (Christian Keyes) will make their lives hell. And what’s worse, he won’t go anywhere soon.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1InGMWGZoa4 (/ embed)

Advertisement

CBS “The Young and the Restless” spoiler: Billy takes a step on Ripley – does he secretly love Amanda?

With that she is also closely connected to Billy Abbott. In fact, the two got so close that it becomes a problem for Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle). While Billy should be more concerned about his relationship with Victoria and her family, he will try to defend Amanda and worse still, ward off her ex.

The spoilers from “The Young and the Restless” suggest that Billy and Ripley will get into a nasty war with Amanda. How in the world will she fix that before it gets worse? Needless to say, fans of The Young and The Restless have to witness the action!

Don’t forget that “The Young and the Restless” airs on the CBS network Monday through Friday. Take a look at your local deals for times. In the meantime, leave us a comment with your thoughts. And as always, come back here right now for the latest news, updates and spoilers on “The Bold and the Beautiful”, “The Young and the Restless”, “General Hospital” and “Days of our Life”. For more news on soap operas and entertainment, see Daily Soap Dish. For more royal and celebrity baby news, contact Celeb Baby Laundry.