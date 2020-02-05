Advertisement

The spoilers from CBS “The Young And The Restless” (Y & R) tell us that Michael Muhney will start acting again! They remember Muhney as Nick Newman, and many refer to him as the “final” version of the character. It was only a few weeks ago that he had announced that he would have to take a break from acting. However, now he has a new agency and is ready to catch the acting bug again! Most recently he was seen as Colin in the short film “Sidepiece”. A romantic comedy, short film by Teddy Tenenbaum.

A post he wrote on Twitter said heHas taken a step back in recent years. Let go of my repetitions. Wanted / needs face time with wife and children. Meditated a lot on the bike. Leaned on friends. Found my OG strength. New employees hired. I fell in love again with my short film. I wish you the best of luck in this pilot season. I’m back“.

CBS “The Young And The Restless” spoiler: Alum Michael Muhney returns to the world of acting

Muhney is said to have signed with the LoveStone Talent Agency. They are a full service agency that represents a variety of talents. You seem to be more focused on a family-oriented person. Though not the largest agency, it seems to be more suitable for what Muhney wants to achieve.

It looks like Muhney got his second wind for acting and we can hope to push it forward in other projects. Although we are unlikely to see him again on “The Young and the Restless”, we wish him all the best for the future.

What do you think about Muhney? Is he the definitive Adam Newman for you and are you looking forward to seeing him return to acting? Let us know in the comments below. Welcome back, Michael Muhney! We look forward to having you again.

'The Young and the Restless' (Y & R) airs on CBS every weekday.