The CBS spoilers “The Young and the Restless” (Y&R) ask if this is a sign that he has moved on. Justin Hartley, best known for his role as Adam Newman, was recently spotted with an unknown woman who – believe it or not – looks like his future ex-wife Chrishell Stause (Jordan Ridgeway on “Days of Our Life”). But no, it wasn’t Chrishell. Here’s what you need to know:

Since Justin broke the couple’s relationship in November last year, the actor has been pretty calm. In fact, he only focused on his prime time television work with “This is Us”. Or at least that’s how it seems on social media. In the meantime, Chrishell has been working intensively on her own Netflix series “Selling Sunset”.

CBS “The Young and the Restless” spoiler: Alum Justin Hartley steps out with Chrishell Stause Look-Alike

And although it doesn’t look like the two will soon be reconciled, Justin was seen with an unidentified woman. According to the Daily Mail, the 42-year-old actor was seen boarding a limousine with his teenage daughter Isabella before his friend drove off in his own car.

Although Justin has yet to comment on his separation from Chrishell or the upcoming events, everyone is quite shocked by the divorce. This was because the couple looked like they were still very much in love. Sources even say Chrishell was blinded by the divorce because she had no idea that Justin wanted to split up. Needless to say, many ex-soap opera stars live off-screen lives that are as dramatic as the characters they play on the small screen. Of course we will inform you about the latest information as soon as it is received.

"Young and the Restless" is broadcast on weekdays on the CBS network.